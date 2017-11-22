Made on MVY: Ayn Chase  

Ayn graduated from the prestigious Alfred University School for American Craftsmen with a weaving degree in 1950, and has been creating handmade gifts on the Vineyard ever since. Designing color combinations of durable, colorfast yarns, her square placemats measure approximately 13 x 13 inches, and are perfect for yacht or luncheon tables, and suitable for standard dining room tables. With proper care, you may expect your placemats to last at least 30 years. Ayn’s unique painted and cut-and-pierced lampshades, like her placemats, are found in homes around the world and in every state.

Find these and many other handcrafted items at aynshomestudio.com, or visit Ayn at 11 Wendall Ave., Oak Bluffs, between 10 am and 2 pm, except Thursdays; call 508-693-8939 for directions.