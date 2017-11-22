Made on MVY: M.V. Distilling Co.

All of the spirits created by the Martha’s Vineyard Distilling Co. are both inspired by and developed on a farm deep in the woods of Tisbury. They are handcrafted in small batches, and quality is of the utmost importance. Ingredients are key to producing a quality spirit. All grains are either organically grown or from farms committed to using organic farming techniques. The herbs used in some of the recipes are produced naturally right on the farm where the distillery is located. The water comes directly from the Vineyard, which gives it a unique and smooth flavor. Please drink responsibly.

Visit mvdistilling.com for more information. MV Distilling Co. vodka can be purchased at local stores, including Vineyard Wine and Cheese Shop, Our Market, Jim’s Package Store, Your Market, Rosewater Liquor Store, Vintage Wine Shop, the Wharf Liquor Store, and MV Wine & Spirits, and in local restaurants like Tin Hanger, Copper Wok, MV Chowder Co., the Loft, Ritz, the Lookout, Ocean View, Barn, Bowl and Bistro, Park Corner, the Wharf, Rockfish, Seafood Shanty, Alchemy, and Atria.