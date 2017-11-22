Permit pulled for West Tisbury Library repairs

The Boston architecture firm Oudens Ello has taken out a building permit to fix the water and fungus damaged bump out at the back of the West Tisbury Public Library. Town administrator Jennifer Rand said if not for the rain work could have begun Wednesday. She now anticipates work will start Friday. Jeffrey Fisher of the West Tisbury Building Department told The Times that the contractor for the job is Tucker Hubble and the estimated cost on the permit application is $46,040.

At a board meeting in early November ,selectman Kent Healy said preliminary estimates ranged from $70,000 to $120,000. At the same meeting, Ms. Rand said it was unclear who will cover the cost of the repair work. However, on Wednesday she said West Tisbury is off the hook for repair costs and that Oudens Ello, Nauset Construction, and Daedalus Projects are picking up the tab.

Sidni Bragg, an assistant project manager at Daedalus, told The Times that company president Richard Marks spoke with Ms. Rand about the repairs but that since she was not privy to the content of the conversation, she was unable to elaborate on any arrangements they made. Mr. Marks was out of the office for Thanksgiving, she said.

Calls to Conrad Ello of Oudens Ello, Nauset Construction, and Tucker Hubble were not immediately returned.