Stop & Shop with the help of a cop

Members of the Tisbury Police Department stationed themselves in the Vineyard Haven Stop & Shop parking lot to help direct traffic, unload groceries for customers, and collect donations for the food pantry on Wednesday afternoon. Anticipating high volume traffic before Thanksgiving, Det. Max Sherman decided to provide some needed assistance to holiday shoppers.

“There’s nobody in our department that doesn’t look out the window and see how crazy this parking lot is,” Det. Sherman said. “Since we are right there, [I thought] it would just be nice to help out.”

As people emerged from the Stop & Shop into the pouring rain, they dashed for the cover of their cars and a police officer was right on their heels asking if they needed assistance. Some decided to weather the journey alone, but plenty were happy to accept help loading bags into their cars so they could get out of the rain and back home.

“I think this parking lot will toughen you up,” Det. Sherman said. “So I think a lot of people are like ‘I’m good, I’ve done this a million times.’ But we say we’ll at least take your cart for you and then they don’t have to run all the way back.”

In addition to alleviating traffic and rescuing carts, the department collected food and donations for the Island Food Pantry. Stop & Shop donated a few bags of food and some shoppers dropped off items purchased from the grocery store on their way out.

Det. Sherman was joined by officers Michael Maliff and Maria Deoliveira around noon, and the trio was none too shy about getting drenched as they directed cars and pushed shopping carts.

“After we get to change out of our wet clothes we get to go home and we know we have food,” Det. Sherman said. “A lot of people don’t have that. If we can provide that but we’ll be a little wet, I’m happy.”

The Tisbury Police Department will be helping shoppers and collecting donations through 6 pm Wednesday. Money is also being accepted in lieu of food.