Crew removes, repairs ceiling at Vineyard Haven terminal

A two-person construction crew, working in an area contained within walls of plastic inside the Vineyard Haven ferry terminal, was working to remove and repair water damaged sheet rock, Robert Davis, general manager of the Steamship Authority, told The Times Monday.

There had been a leak in the terminal’s ventilation system that caused some mold to form, Mr. Davis said.

A pan had been installed beneath the ventilation system, but was too small to contain the water, he said. The project is being done to make the terminal safe for customers and employees, he said.

Meanwhile, the M/V Woods Hole is out of service in Fairhaven Shipyard for routine maintenance, Mr. Davis said. The vessel, the newest in the SSA fleet, sailed its last voyage on Sunday, he said. It will be back in service in December to allow other ferries to go in for scheduled repairs, he said.

The U.S. Coast Guard requires repairs at least once a year and two drydockings in a five-year period, he said. A ship can’t go more than three years without going into drydock, he said.