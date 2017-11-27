The MVTimes launches ‘The Minute’ daily newsletter

On Monday, Nov. 27, The Martha’s Vineyard Times launched “The Minute,” a newsletter sent to readers’ email inboxes by 5 pm each weekday. The Minute will feature quick news headlines, some insight into and links to longer stories, and reminders about important meetings and events. News editor George Brennan might explain why certain stories were assigned, why they’re important, and how a reporter might have gone about getting a story.

“We get letters and comments on stories every day,” Executive Editor Jamie Kageleiry said, “so we’re including excerpts from and links to daily ‘Hot Topics,’ so readers can see what’s causing a stir.”

The Minute will highlight a featured real estate listing or two, and exclusive, newsletter-only treats and offers, and will even suggest ideas on what to make for dinner (or where to find dining specials).

Calendar/Arts editor Connie Berry will select at least two (more toward the end of the week) events each night to remind readers to check out what’s happening on the Island.

Each day’s email will feature a contest of some sort, providing readers a chance to win gift certificates of their choice to Island businesses (or donations to Island charities) each month.

Sponsors and advertisers include Martha’s Vineyard Savings Bank, Rockland Trust, Wallace & Co. Sotheby’s International Realty, Kitchen Porch Catering, and others.

“The Minute is a new, stand-alone publication bringing our readers a really easy way to follow Vineyard news and events at the speed of life,” MVTimes publisher, Peter Oberfest, said. “We think it’s a great complement to our comprehensive and award-winning weekly and our always-changing website. And it’s also designed to change-so tell us what you think.”

Sign up here (mvtimes.com/newsletter/); send questions to newsletters@mvtimes.com. For advertiser opportunities, email here.