Ancestor potluck

The Vanderhoops are hosting an ancestor supper potluck at their homestead in Aquinnah on Saturday, Dec. 2, from 5 to 7 pm. Please bring a dish to share that represents your ancestry and a short story about it to share with others. Youth attending the Saturday walk-in program earlier that afternoon will help with preparations and cooking. All are welcome to join this annual event that celebrates food, community, and family history. For more information, visit sassafrasmvy.org or call 508-645-2008.