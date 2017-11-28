Art exhibition and opening: Enos Ray

On Saturday, Dec. 9, from 4 to 5 pm, the West Tisbury library will host an art reception to honor the work of island artist Enos Ray. According to a press release, this exhibit features colorful abstract expressionist paintings, and will be on display in the library’s Community Room throughout the month of December. Refreshments will be served. This event is free and open to the public.

Enos Ray is a self-taught artist who was born and raised in northern Virginia and Washington, D.C. He moved to Martha’s Vineyard around 1980, and began his career as an artist when a friend encouraged him to draw caricatures. He spent much of his career traveling to and from the Island working on paintings, manuscripts, and writing letters to his daughter, Shannon. Much of his work is influenced by African-American musical culture, and his paintings capture the spirit of jazz, blues, spiritual music, gospel, dancing, and rhythms. Mr. Ray’s exhibit at the West Tisbury library will include his first painting, which he created when he was 16 years old.