Bridge Notes

At the Nov. 20, 1:15 pm game of the Edgartown Bridge Club, 12 pairs competed. Finishing in first place were Barbara Besse and Carol Whitmarsh, followed by Barbara Silk and Dave Donald in second, Ency Fokos and Richard Williams in third, Ken Judson and John O’Keefe in fourth, and Judy Cronig and Molly Mattoon in fifth.

There was no game held on Nov. 21 at the Martha’s Vineyard Bridge Club in Vineyard Haven.

And due to the Thanksgiving holiday, the Island Bridge Club in West Tisbury did not hold its regular Thursday game.