Chilmark voters approve ownership of Squibnocket Beach

Chilmark voters unanimously and speedily passed a 16-article special town meeting warrant on Monday night, including language making Squibnocket Beach town property in perpetuity. The town had held a 99-year lease on the beach property.

About 70 voters at the Chilmark Community Center also approved an additional $100,000 to complete restoration of Squibnocket Beach and its parking area, including construction of a causeway, a subject of town debate and litigation for nearly three years. The additional cost reflects price increases during the three-year period, according to the warrant.

Voters approved $776,500 in spending, including $476,000 on repairs at Menemsha Harbor, replacing the electrical system at Dutcher Dock, the commercial fishing bulkhead and the yacht dock ($350,000) and replacement of 42 pilings at town docks in Menemsha Basin ($126,000).

Voters needed only 20 minutes to approve the warrant with the knowledge that the funds were coming from a higher than expected surplus or “free” cash account in the town treasury.

In other votes, the town updated the town’s 20-year old town employee pay classification chart, approved $130,000 for pay increases and fringe benefit costs in fiscal year 2018, and authorized the town to begin seeking easements for construction of walkways at Basin and Crick Hill roads and at North and Basin roads.