Edgartown police chief is retiring

He joins two other Island police chiefs, including his brother, who are stepping down.

Edgartown Police Chief David Rossi announced Monday he’d be stepping down from his position. The decision came after he suffered a heart attack on Friday, Nov. 17, and spent the weekend in the hospital. “During that time, I had to figure out what’s important to me, and that’s family,” he said to Edgartown selectmen Monday at their regularly scheduled meeting. “So I’m going to be seeking to get a disability retirement.”

According to Chief Rossi, heart-related stress comes with the job, and he asked selectmen for their support as he moves forward with the 111F Massachusetts state law that says any police officer or firefighter incapacitated during duty gets leave with pay.

Chief Rossi is the highest paid police chief on the Island at $175,000 per year. He joins his brother, West Tisbury Police Chief Daniel Rossi, who is retiring, and Tisbury Police Chief Daniel Hanavan, who is not being offered a new contract by Tisbury selectmen.

Chief David Rossi has worked for the Edgartown department for more than 25 years, and served as chief since 2015. While on leave, he recommends Lt. Christopher Dolby stand in as acting chief until a new chief is appointed. “He’s the guy, no question,” Chief Rossi said to selectmen.

Chief Rossi also recommended Lt. Dolby apply for the full-time position, but the lieutenant doesn’t want the job. “It’s not the right timing for me,” Lt. Dolby said, “but hopefully down the road.” Lt. Dolby said he would stand in as acting chief for as long as necessary.

To fill the position, Chief Rossi requested an outside assessment. Selectmen chairman Arthur Smadbeck agreed, and asked Chief Rossi to help seek out a group.

“It’s an important process,” Chief Rossi said. “I think it’d be good to have someone from the outside look at it.”

“We’re sorry to see you go, but we’re happy to see you here,” selectmen Michael Donaroma told Chief Rossi.

In other business, the board approved a third annual Teddy Bear Trot, to take place on Sunday, Dec. 10, during Christmas in Edgartown. Selectmen also approved closure of the Terrace at the Charlotte Inn from Jan. 1 to Feb. 9. An off-Island resident requested a plot in Edgartown cemetery, which the cemetery commission denied. The individual sent an appeal to selectmen, but selectmen supported the commission’s decision.