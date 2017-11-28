“Ex Libris”: Free film screening at the Film Center

On Sunday, Dec. 3, at 2 pm, the Martha’s Vineyard Film Society and Island libraries will offer a free screening of “Ex Libris,” from famed filmmaker Frederick Wiseman. According to a press release, Wiseman’s newly released documentary is about the New York Public Library as a place of welcome, cultural exchange, and learning for 18 million patrons and 32 million online visitors annually.

This special free event is made possible by the generous support of the Martha’s Vineyard Library Association, the Friends of all the Island libraries, and the M.V. Film Society. Meet librarians from Martha’s Vineyard libraries and enjoy festive sweets made by Beth Kramer, library director and baker.

“Ex Libris” depicts the 92 library branches throughout Manhattan, the Bronx, and Staten Island that are committed to being a resource for all the inhabitants of this multifaceted and cosmopolitan city. The library is accessible, open to everyone, and exemplifies the deeply rooted American belief in the individual’s right to know and be informed. It is one of the most democratic institutions in America — all races, social classes, and ethnicities are welcome, and are active participants in the life and work of the library. The library strives to inspire learning, advance knowledge, and strengthen communities.

Tickets are now available on the M.V. Film Society website, mvfilmsociety.com. Admission is free, so please consider bringing nonperishable Food Pantry donations or unwrapped toys for the Red Stocking Fund.