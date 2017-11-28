Leaving the Cottage

By Margaret Emerson
Out the window
time slows gracefully
slanted autumn light
waltzes across the yard
Fewer bird species gather
at the feeder or wall
seeded by David
every sunrise
before biking
to coffee
blueberry muffin
USA Today
Days shorter
less to do
visitors thinning
clothes thickening
In spite of the heater
oven-roasted meals
simmering stews
steaming plastic-covered windows
the cottage is cold
Especially at night
sliding into chilled sheets
rudely awakening
to frigid toilet seat
avoiding wooden floor slats
touching bare feet
Raw reminders
of little time
until we surrender
our little cottage in the woods
to the newest inhabitant
a skunk
maybe more
living contently
under the shower outdoors
We huddle around
warm propane heater breath
hold hot teacups
add a sweater, a hat
temporarily cozy
while making plans
for travel
to warm
distant
lands
Since retiring as a professor of nursing at Northeastern University, Margaret Emerson lives in Chilmark, where she pursues her passion for painting and poetry.