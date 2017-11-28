Oak Bluffs: Music and lights

Oak Bluffs shines the brightest at Christmas and holiday time, and this year is no different. Already the decorations have begun to appear around town and our favorite, Ocean Park, is sparkling with colorful lights, giving the appearance of trees scattered throughout the park. New this year, Crossland Landscape, which is responsible for the decorations in our town, has added a music and light show from 5 to 11 pm nightly until Jan. 5. Tune in to 88.5 FM while watching the lights, and enjoy the lights along with the synchronized music. Please be careful when in the park, as already two trees’ lights have had to be redone as the result of children playing under the trees and pulling out the wires. Let’s all take care of exhibits so everyone can enjoy this colorful display.

Welcome home to Bert and Hilde Combra, who returned to their home here on Monday last. On Oct. 5, the couple went to Cape Cod Hospital in Hyannis, where Hilde underwent back surgery. After 5 days there, she entered Alliance Rehab in Braintree, where she underwent weeks of rehabilitation related to her surgery. Bert was the guest of his niece Abbey Combra and her husband, who are residents there, so he was able to remain near the rehab hospital and visit Hilde without having to travel a great distance. Thankfully Hilde is much improved, but would love to have visitors as she is confined to her home most of the time. Please just call before visiting to make sure it is a good day for her to entertain company. So glad you are back, Hilde, and doing better.

Our library could fill every minute of our free time with all the events they have scheduled for this month. There will be a steering committee meeting of the Mice Against Ticks project on Dec. 1 from 4 to 6 pm. This is an open community-guided project that aims to reduce the incidence of tick-borne disease on the Island. The project is guided by a steering committee made up of representatives selected by every town’s Board of Health. The Lego Club will also be meeting on Dec. 1 from 3 to 4:30 pm. This is a drop-in Lego Club for all ages who love Legos.

Sensory Story Time is held the first Saturday of each month at 10 am at our library. This story time is created especially for those who have autism disorders or who fall on the autism spectrum. There will be music, stories, and dancing.

The Library Friends Holiday Open House takes place on Dec. 2 from noon until 2 pm. There will be a children’s holiday craft with Sonja, holiday food, music, and grab-bag gifts for kids. Come, bring the kids, and enjoy the season.

The steering committee of the Library Friends meets from 4 to 6 pm on the first Wednesday of each month to plan their LFOB projects. You are invited to drop them a line, give them a call, or stop by at one of their meetings. You may contact Library Friends of Oak Bluffs at LibraryFriendsob@gmail.com.

The Neighborhood Convention will be meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 5, at 11 am. The host church for this December meeting will be the United Methodist Church of Martha’s Vineyard in Trinity Park, Oak Bluffs. You will be treated to music by the Minnesingers under the direction of Janis Wightman. All are welcome, and should bring a bag lunch; beverage and dessert will be provided by the host church.

The Friends of Oak Bluffs’ “Dine to Donate” silent auction fundraiser at Offshore Ale Co. is only a week away. Next week, Thursday, Dec. 7, is the day and evening to join with friends, enjoy lunch or dinner, and support the friends’ beautification projects here in Oak Bluffs. Lunch is 11:30 am to 4 pm, and dinner is 5 to 8 pm. Friends will receive 20 percent of pretax food sales. Many retailers and restaurateurs have generously donated exciting items for the silent auction.

Please take note of the purple collection boxes in markets, stores, and churches throughout the Island, and if you can, deposit a nonperishable item for the Island Food Pantry.

We send birthday smiles to John Alley on Dec. 3, Brittney Jardin, Bill Anderson Sr., Kate Collens, Carol Testerman, and Gail Barmakian on Dec. 4, James Hakenson on the 6th, Mary MacDonald, Lynn Rebello, Francis Bernard, and Rose Cogliano on Dec. 7. Remember Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7.

Enjoy your week. Peace.

The MVTimes has launched a daily email newsletter called The Minute. Arriving in your inbox by 5 pm each weekday, The Minute is full of up-to-date news, events, contests, and even ideas for your evening dinner. See archived newsletters, and sign up for delivery, here: mvtimes.com/newsletter-archive.