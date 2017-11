Island artists and musicians present a free offering of music and light to brighten the darker days. This Sunday, Dec. 3, the Chilmark Community Church is hosting a variety of performances of song, dance, and story. Join Lia Kahler, Atzic Marquez, and other Island singers, musicians, dancers, drummers, and readers in celebrating the joy of the holiday season. Candle lighting and refreshments will be served. For more information, visit chilmarkchurch.org or call 508-645-3100.