Pizza perfect

Barbecue sauce is a wonderful condiment, and in my opinion, the best condiment in the refrigerator door. I was daydreaming about what I was going to make for a late lunch on a chilly Sunday. My inspiration came from my two favorite foods on the Island, Sharky’s Killa’ Nachos (BBQ pulled pork, cheese, habañero pineapple salsa, and pickled slaw) and Wolf’s Den’s BBQ Chicken Pizza (barbecue sauce, grilled chicken, onions, pineapple, and blue cheese). I had some leftover pulled pork that I had made in a crock pot — how perfect! Pulled pork pizza it was.

I collected the needed ingredients at the store; I didn’t have to buy pulled pork, but they sell it ready-made in the meat department. You might have a favorite barbecue sauce, but I highly recommend Rufus Teague Made Some Sauce, with a touch of heat. It was the first time I had bought it, since I am a loyal Sweet Baby Ray’s consumer, but it was perfect, and I could actually pronounce the ingredients on the label. Tip: I heard from the staff at Stop & Shop that fresh pizza dough is a hot seller, so you might want to swing by earlier in the day.

I love to share the recipes I dream up with others, and it inspires me to come up with new and exciting ideas. You won’t see a recipe book in my kitchen; I leave it to my imagination. No wonder I loved making “mud pies” as a kid in the sandbox. You learn a lot when you cook. I’ve learned that my expensive college degree in ceramics makes me a natural at stretching pizza dough, and to always wash your hands after cutting onions. For me, the process of cooking and the satisfaction of a meal completed is just as fun as the enjoyment of eating the finished product. Cheers!

Pulled Pork Pizza

(8 slices)

Ingredients:

Music

Beer

1/4 c. flour

1 red onion

1 fresh jalapeño

1 bag pizza dough

Olive oil

Pulled pork

Barbecue sauce

Crumbled blue cheese

3 cups grated mozzarella cheese

Canned chunk pineapple

Play music, and preheat oven to 375°. Open your choice of beer (sip, don’t chug, as this will result in a burned pizza).

Slice up the red onion and jalapeño thinly, trying not to cry. I recommend keeping the seeds in the pepper rings; that’s where the heat comes from.

Flour the counter so the dough doesn’t stick. Spread out the pizza dough with your hands or a rolling pin to the size of your pizza pan, and put it on the greased baking sheet.

Lightly coat the dough with olive oil, and spread out the pulled pork so it covers the pie. Then layer on top, in this order: BBQ sauce, onions, jalapeños, crumbled blue cheese, and mozzarella cheese, and top it off with chunks of pineapple.

Cook for 25 minutes, checking on the bottom of the crust occasionally. If you have a dance party in the kitchen, it’s less likely you’ll forget to check on it.

When the pizza is done cooking to your desired crispiness, sprinkle the rest of the blue cheese on top. Let it cool, because hot barbecue sauce is equivalent to molten lava. Slice and enjoy!