Wade Joseph Oliver of Oak Bluffs died unexpectedly on Nov. 23, 2017.

Wade was born and raised on Martha’s Vineyard. He moved to Key West, Fla., where he lived from 1990 to 1995, when he moved back to the Vineyard and met his wife, Pamela (Ponte) Oliver. Wade had a passion for working on cars, boats, and pretty much anything mechanical. He also loved all the outdoors had to offer, including fishing and quahogging.

Wade is survived by his wife, Pamela Oliver, daughter Tabitha Oliver, son Damien Hathaway, and stepdaughter Danielle (Ponte) Grillo. He is also survived by his mother Grace “Bunny” Oliver, brother John Oliver, sister Monica Oliver; nieces Amanda and Taylor Sloditskie, nephews Michael Sloditskie, and John Oliver Jr.; granddaughters Jayla Lyons and Lillianna Grillo. Wade also leaves behind longtime best friend Dale Walker, and Ryan Camacho, whom he loved and cared for as a son. He was predeceased by his father Victor Oliver, and his brother Victor Oliver III.

There will be a celebration of life at the P.A. Club in Oak Bluffs on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017 at 11 am; you may bring a dish to share if you’d like.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the GoFundMe account to help pay for his cremation, as per his final wishes.