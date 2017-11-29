Births: Aug. 3-Nov. 26

Killian Lee Martin Hayes

Kristen Plante, formerly of West Tisbury, and Martin Hayes announce the birth of a son, Killian Lee Martin Hayes, on August 3, 2017, at Lake Charles Memorial Hospital for Women in Louisiana. Killian weighed 7 pounds, 3 ounces, and joins six siblings and his grandmother, Valerie Plante-Pachico of West Tisbury.

Wren Sterling Merrill

Katherine Merrill and Jason Merrill of Edgartown announce the birth of a daughter, Wren Sterling Merrill, on Nov. 22, 2017, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Wren weighed 8 pounds, 9 ounces.

Breeze Rosslee Dillon

Abigail Dillon and Ryan Dillon of Oak Bluffs announce the birth of a daughter, Breeze Rosslee Dillon, on Nov. 26, 2017, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Breeze weighed 8 pounds, and joins her three brothers, Daygen, Jace, and Dash.