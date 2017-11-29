Boch Park easement delayed

Tisbury board of selectmen have put off approving a sewer easement for Boch Park, the private park fenced off and ready for construction at 20 Beach Road in Vineyard Haven.

The sewer easement was on the board’s agenda Tuesday, Nov. 21, but chairman Larry Gomez said no decision was made while the town continues to explore its options.

“We would like to talk with their people before we give the go-ahead,” Mr. Gomez told The Times. “Speaking for myself, it would be nice to get some public benefit, some quid pro quo from allowing the easement.”

Selectmen have been outspoken critics of the proposed private park, saying they’d like to see a way for the park to be open to the public. Ernie Boch Jr. has told The Times that liability issues prevent the park from having open access.

Plans for the park have been approved by the Tisbury conservation commission. The park would include flower gardens, trees, a compass rose hardscape area, as well as grass, according to the plans on file. A stockade fence is planned on the sides, a rod-iron gate on the front and back to keep the views unobstructed, and a boardwalk will be built near the beach.

Construction on the park began earlier this month with tree and shrub removal, and the area has been secured with a temporary chain link fence posted with “no trespassing” signs.