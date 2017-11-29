Join PHA curatorial intern Thomas Murphy on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017, from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm for an in-depth look at conifers — trees that bear seed-carrying cones. According to a press release, this special group of trees are mostly evergreens, and includes cedars, cypresses, firs, junipers, pines, and redwoods. Fun fact: The tallest, heaviest, and oldest living things on Earth are all conifers. You will leave this conifer identification class with a fuller knowledge of the characteristics of the division Pinophyta, and the ability to ID several commonly cultivated and native Island conifers by sight. No experience required.

$30 for PHA members, $45 for nonmembers. Preregistration is required. Please call 508-693-9426 to sign up.