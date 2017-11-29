Deliver a solution instead of criticism

To the Editor:

The Vineyard Haven Post Office is understaffed and overwhelmed. We live on an Island where everything is more expensive, if you can even find the item here. Most people order items from the Internet, and especially from Amazon. Unfortunately with the debt the Post Office is in, UPS pays them to deliver items through our mailboxes versus to our houses. It is too much for the workers to keep up with.

How about someone here on the Island decide to be the local Amazon Locker? People off-Island are able to access their packages at Amazon Lockers instead of their Post Office box. You can log onto Amazon and get the requirements to be an Amazon Locker. It may be a solution.

Ellen Gallagher

Vineyard Haven