Empowered Mamas Workshop with Jennifer Knight

On Monday, Dec. 4, at 6 pm, Jennifer Knight, life coach and mother, will lead an inspirational and nourishing creative program for mothers. In a press release, Ms. Knight explains, “As mothers, we often find ourselves rushing from one fire to put out the next. It’s easy to get lost in day-to-day tasks and emergencies. Instead, spark your own inner fire and empower yourself to create the life of your dreams.”

Using guided visualization, breath work, journaling, and expressive arts, participants will discover the creative power of their own inner fire to birth positive change, be present with themselves and their families, and create the life of their dreams. This workshop is limited to 10 participants, so sign-up is required. Refreshments will be served. This event is free and open to the public.