Healthy Aging to host annual meeting

Healthy Aging Martha’s Vineyard is hosting its annual meeting on Thursday, Dec. 7, at the Martha’s Vineyard Hebrew Center, 130 Center St., Vineyard Haven.

At that meeting, Healthy Aging will be announcing a new collaboration with Martha’s Vineyard Community Services and the Martha’s Vineyard Commission, and releasing a GreenHouse Report on assisted living and nursing home viability on the Vineyard, Paddy Moore, chair of Healthy Aging MV, wrote in an email to The Times.

Guest speaker at the meeting will be David P. Stevens, executive director of the Massachusetts Council on Aging, who will share his national and statewide perspective on what it takes to sustain healthy aging communities.

A community action plan will also be unveiled, which details the accomplishments of Healthy Aging MV and provides some guidance on future programs.

The event provides an opportunity to “engage with Islanders of all ages about how to strengthen housing, healthcare, caregiver supports, and transportation — helping to make the Vineyard truly an aging-friendly community,” an announcement of the meeting states.

RSVP for the event at with your first and last name at healthyagingmv@gmail.com or by calling 508-693-1627.