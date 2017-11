Vineyard Haven’s Jiri Luncar took first place honors in the Under 1500 division in the 2017 table tennis state championship competition in Newton on Sunday, Nov. 21. He also won trophies as second-place finisher in both the Under 2000 and Under 1800 divisions.

Yuri Matsushima won the title in the Under 2000 matches, winning three of five games. The tourney is sanctioned by USA Table Tennis. Luncar is a member of MV Table Tennis, the Island’s primary playing club.