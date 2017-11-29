Jillian Sedlier promoted to officer

1 of 4

Oak Bluffs Police Chief Erik Blake went before selectmen on Tuesday night to recommend Jillian Siedler be promoted to a full-time officer with the Oak Bluffs Police Department. On Wednesday, Officer Siedler was sworn in, and received her badge.

“Last night I got to do my favorite thing at the selectmen’s meeting, recommend an officer for promotion,” Chief Blake said. “Obviously, they unanimously and enthusiastically said yes to Jillian being promoted to full-time officer on the department. For those of you who don’t know, Jillian came in sixth out of 44 in the whole police academy. You had a great class, so for you to shine like that shows your dedication, and we picked the right person.”

Jillian then pledged allegiance to the Oak Bluffs Police Department, witnessed by fellow Oak Bluffs officers and sergeants.

Jillian spoke excitedly about her new position as resource officer at the high school. “It definitely feels great, growing up in Oak Bluffs [and] being able to give back to the community, and now being at the school, it’s even better,” she said. “It’s the same high school I went to, so it’s good to go back and see the same teachers. And they’re definitely happy to have someone who knows the environment up there. It’s a good change, and I think it’s going to be a good experience.”