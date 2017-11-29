Juan Narciso More Laso died in his home in West Tisbury on Nov. 25, 2017.

Juan was born in Madrid, Spain, and grew up in the Roa de Duero area, where his family made wines.

He studied economics and winemaking, but was a bullfighter until he was gored in the ring. Juan was in the hospital for a year, needing transfusions and skin grafts. But as was his character, he moved forward.

Juan lived and worked in Mallorca immediately before coming to this country. He came to the United States to be with and near his two youngest children, Suzanne and Cary, whom he adored.

Juan was one of the bravest men ever known. His bravery led him into the bullring, his bravery led him to come to a new country, his bravery led him into the wilds of Southern Chile, to Patagonia, and his bravery led him to forging a life with his wife.

Juan was a terrific cook. His paellas were legendary, and anticipated by all whom he cooked for. He was a gardener and a creative builder who made stone walls, gates, greenhouses, birdhouses, wine glass racks, and freeform sculptures.

He was a passionate futbol fan. His favorite team was Real Madrid. But when Spain took the World Cup several years ago, he jumped into the Oak Bluffs Harbor in celebration.

Juan is survived by his wife, Jane, and the very large combined family they share. He leaves behind a world of friends in all corners of the globe who remember his character, his candor, and his humor.

He will be cremated. Half of his ashes will return to his beloved Quintanamanvirgo in Spain, and the other half will remain with his wife.

A memorial service will be held in the near future on Martha’s Vineyard.