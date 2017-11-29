Laura Semrad, 56, of Carlisle, died suddenly on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017, in Sandwich.

Laura was born on July 22, 1961, in Concord, to the late Theodore and Sheila Semrad. Laura grew to adulthood in Carlisle, moved to Martha’s Vineyard, and then went on to graduate magna cum laude from Simmons College. Always a deeply empathetic person, she chose to devote her professional life to the care and helping of others, working as a nurse for Massachusetts General Hospital and then Emerson. Laura was a zealous and loving mother, a devoted sister, and a doting daughter.

She is survived by her son, Eben Semrad-Cossutta, Chilmark; her sister, Susan Semrad, Sandwich; and her brother Theodore Semrad, Carlisle. Besides her family, she has left behind the things she loved to do. Horses, gardening, and her books are all sadly things she can’t take with her. But her ever-merry presence will be remembered by her family and friends. No words here can express the void that she left to those who loved her, or our sadness to lose such an amazing, cool, lovely, and beautiful person.

The service held for Laura will be private. In lieu of any flowers, the family encourages donations to be made to the Gleason Public Library, 22 Bedford Road, Carlisle, MA 01741

