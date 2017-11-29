Michael Schroeder wins 5K for KJ

Michael Schroeder won the 13th annual 5K for KJ on Saturday morning at Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School (MVRHS). The former Vineyard track standout and Davidson College graduate led the field of 155 runners and clocked in at 16:56.58, three seconds in front of Ian Neill of Cambridge (16:59.88). Sam Hodges of Cornwall, Vt., (17:47.37) was third. The event benefits the Kevin Johnson Cross-Country Scholarship Fund.

Peter Burke of Vineyard Haven, an MVRHS sophomore who competed for the Vineyarders in the cross-country state finals on Nov. 18, took fourth place in 17:47.71. Former Vineyarder Mark Reppert (18:40.93) was fifth, and Jack Lionette of Chilmark (18:50.28) claimed the sixth spot.

Caroline Turner of Kennebunk, Maine, was the women’s champ, and hit the tape in 19:56.06 to take seventh overall. Scott Bosworth of Dorchester (19:57.28) placed eighth.

Three MVRHS harriers were next: Owen Atkins, Oak Bluffs (20:20.76, 9th); Nate Porterfield, Vineyard Haven (20:23.21, 10th); and Otto Osmers, West Tisbury (20:48.28, 11th).

John Stanwood of West Tisbury (20:53.46) was 12th; followed by Jake Bruno, Stoneham (20:54.20, 13th); women’s runner-up Catherine Cherry, Edgartown (21:46.00, 14th); Thomas Aitken, Beverly (21:07.52, 15th; Liam Conley, Edgartown (21:22.33, 16th); Logan Ziegler, Providence (21:34.88, 17th); Tom Sykes, Vineyard Haven (21:51.49, 18th); Karina Thornton, San Francisco (22:15.61, 19th); Lily Moran, Edgartown (22:20.94, 20th); Reann Steenkamp, Edgartown (22:21.19, 21st); Maya Harcourt, Vineyard Haven (22:29.23, 22nd); Paul Vertefeuille, Vineyard Haven (22:37.82, 23rd); Colin Rushing, San Francisco (22:51.49, 24th); and Ian Gumpel, Chilmark (22:52.02, 25th).

For complete results, visit runsignup.com.