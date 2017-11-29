Oak Bluffs boys sneak past West Tisbury

Other Middle School basketball teams face off; Edgartown and Tisbury come out on top.

1 of 4

Boys

Oak Bluffs 51, West Tisbury 44

Quinn Kirby rang up 31 points and drained six treys to lead the Blazers over the visiting Hawks on Tuesday afternoon.

The Blazers built a 25-12 lead late in the first half before West Tisbury rallied with six of the final eight points to cut the margin to 27-18 at the break.

Runs were the order of the day in the second half. Oak Bluffs started with an 8-2 spurt, the Hawks scored the next 13 points, and the Blazers responded with six to lead 41-33. From there, the teams traded points the rest of the way.

Lucas Reis scored 13 points for OB, and sparked the Blazers with tireless play at both ends of the floor. Ryan Koster and Nick Rego were standouts for the stingy Cottage City defense.

Barrett Oliver paced a balanced West Tisbury offense with 14 points. Antone Moreis added eight, Jack Lionette had seven, and Christian Carroll chipped in six.

Edgartown 60, Tisbury 22

The defending champion Eagles tamed the Tigers, Tuesday afternoon in Edgartown. Three Eagles scored in double figures. Jayden Coyle led the way with 19 points, followed by Gabe Brito (16) and Gabe Arritt (13). Chris Chambers was the top cat with 14 points, including four treys, and Josh Lake scored six.

Tisbury 62, Charter School 51

Ty Matthews scored 35 points for the Charter Chargers, but it wasn’t enough as the Tigers prevailed on Monday at the Tisbury School.

Chris Chambers scored 13, and Jonathan Norton had 12 for Tisbury, while Jack Hayden added 10 for the Chargers.

Girls

Tisbury 65, Edgartown 45

Braedyn Clark feasted on the Eagles defense for 47 points, and Isabelle Ribeiro added seven as the Tigers stunned the defending champions on Tuesday afternoon at the Tisbury School.

Cassandra Silva led Edgartown with 12 points, and Paige Anderson scored nine.