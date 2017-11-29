Oak Bluffs selectmen make two key appointments

Oak Bluffs selectmen appointed two pinch hitters to elected positions in town government at the board’s meeting Tuesday.

The board unanimously endorsed Kathryn Shertzer to complete Michael Hoyt’s term on the Oak Bluffs School Committee. Ms. Shertzer has served on the school advisory committee, the principal search committee, and the PTO.

Selectmen and members of the Oak Bluffs planning board voted that Mark Crossland should finish Jeremiah McCarthy’s term on the planning board. Mr. Crossland has been an Oak Bluffs resident for 45 years, and has had his own landscaping business for 42 years. His company is responsible for the Christmas lights on Ocean Park and the floating tree in Sunset Lake.

“I believe I could bring some fresh eyes to the board,” he said. “I have no hidden agendas.”

Ms. Shertzer and Mr. Crossland will have to run for election in April if they want to keep their respective positions.