Photos of the week Nov. 26- Dec. 2 November 29, 2017 1 of 8 Fiery leaves against a blue sky. Noelle Lambert shares a laugh with Oak Bluffs EMS staff. —Stacey Rupolo James Cage sets up Christmas decorations in the front yard of his Oak Bluffs home on Sunday. — Stacey Rupolo Tavares Clarke, left, pins his wife and full-time police officer Jillian Sedlier at her swearing-in ceremony. — Stacey Rupolo State Rep. Dylan Fernandes, left, presents Frank, Peter, and Heidi Dunkl with proclamation from the House of Representatives. — Stacey Rupolo Rob Douglas watches his tiny craft navigate the water. — Stacey Rupolo Michael Blanchard and his dog Brodie. —Stacey Rupolo The last remaining burst of fall color lights up Circuit Avenue. — Stacey Rupolo