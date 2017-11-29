Rainy Goodale snags honors at Japan championship

Rainy Goodale of the Martha’s Vineyard Masters, and Makos Swim team coach, participated in the Japan Sprint Masters Championship in Tokyo, Japan, on Nov. 25 and 26.

She placed first in the 25m breaststroke (16.60 seconds), 50m breaststroke (37.07 seconds), and 4 x 25m Women Medley Relay for the 45-49 age group. Goodale placed second in the 100m Breaststroke (1:20.44), third in the 100 IM (1:15.07), and third in the 4 x 25m Women Freestyle Relay.

The competition was one of the biggest and most popular masters swim meets in Japan, and over 2,000 swimmers participated. Ms. Goodale won a special championship cap from the Japanese Olympic champion Kanako Watanabe for winning the 25m sprints event.