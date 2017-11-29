Roger C. Blake Jr., 86, of Chelsea, formerly of Falmouth and West Tisbury, died on Thursday, Nov. 23, 2017, after a lengthy illness. He was the husband of the late Eileen Blake for 48 years.

Roger was born in Falmouth to Roger C. and Mary (Parker) Blake. He attended school in both Falmouth and Martha’s Vineyard, graduating in 1949. He completed one year at Brigham Young University before entering the Navy at the start of the Korean War. He was honorably discharged in 1953. After his service, he completed his degree in history at Brigham Young University. He started a teaching career in Falmouth, and continued on Martha’s Vineyard, teaching shop and math for 25 years. He loved teaching, and was a director at the Edgartown Boys Club. He coached many of the Island teams, including JV baseball and basketball. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, and shellfishing with his friend Kathy Spiro. Roger retired in 1989, and started his new career of charming Islanders, tourists, and celebrities alike as the face of Eileen Blake’s Pies.

Roger is survived by his children, Karen Blake of Oak Bluffs, and her children Jason, Alec, and Lynlee; Roger Blake III of Falmouth, and his children, Laura and Carrie; Robert Blake of Worcester; Irene LaCross of Rutland, and her children, Joshua and Brandon; Erik Blake and his wife Catie of Oak Bluffs, and their children, Parker, Izabella, and Addison; Mary Ellis and her husband Gary of East Falmouth, and their son Cayton. He is survived by his grandchildren, Douglas, Sarah, Coral, and Justin, the children of Douglas and Linda Blake, who predeceased him. He is also survived by surrogate grandchildren Anya and Connie Toteanu; and his brother, Douglas Blake of East Longmeadow, and sister, Eva Webber of Falmouth.

Visiting hours will be held from 4 to 7 pm on Friday, Dec. 8, at the Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 56 Edgartown–Vineyard Haven Rd., Oak Bluffs. A graveside service will be at 10 am on Saturday, Dec. 9, at the West Tisbury Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Chelsea Soldier’s Home, 91 Crest Ave, Chelsea, MA 02150.

For online guestbook, obituary, and directions, visit ccgfuneralhome.com.