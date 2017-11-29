Second Sunday Jazz Series

On Sunday, Dec. 10, at 3:30 pm, the public is invited to a live jazz concert featuring John Alaimo on piano, Michael Tinus on bass, and Tauras Biskis on drums. According to a press release, this event is part of a jazz series organized by Island jazz musician Eric Johnson on the second Sunday of each month through April 2018 at the West Tisbury library. Refreshments will be served. Thanks go to the Friends of the West Tisbury Library and the West Tisbury Library Foundation for their generous support of music programming. These concerts are free and open to the public.