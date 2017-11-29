On Friday, Dec. 1, at 5 pm, the Martha’s Vineyard Museum will present “What’s It Worth?”

at a private West Tisbury home.

According to a press release, you can join friends of the museum for an open house, as appraisers Karen Keane and Stephanie Opolski from Skinner, Inc., identify, comment, and place a value on objects brought by the audience. Wine and hors d’oeuvres will be provided, and each guest is invited to bring one item for appraisal. Please omit coins, stamps, jewelry, and musical instruments. Reservations required; $50 per person.

Reservations are also being accepted for the museum’s regular Appraisal Day on Saturday, Dec. 2. For all reservations, call Madison, 508-627-4441, ext. 119, or e-mail mibsen@mvmuseum.org.