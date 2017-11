A van lost control heading southbound on Lagoon Pond Road in Vineyard Haven at about 1:30 pm Thursday, slamming into a guardrail, police said.

The driver, Paul Nourse, was not injured in the crash. Police said a mechanical issue was likely to blame for the accident.

The road was closed for about an hour while the van was removed. The Tisbury DPW was notified about the damaged guardrail, police said.