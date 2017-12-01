Eunice Youmans is new general manager for The Trustees

Eunice Youmans has been named general manager for eight Trustees properties on Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket.

Ms. Youmans serves as a member of The Trustees’ Eastern Leadership Team and oversees the day-to-day operations and management of The Trustees’ Island properties which include The Farm Institute, Wasque, Cape Poge Wildlife Refuge, Mytoi Gardens, Long Point, Menemsha Hills, and Norton Point (which The Trustees manages for Dukes County) on Martha’s Vineyard, as well as Coskata-Coatue on Nantucket.

“I’m really impressed with the breadth of her knowledge of the Islands. I think she has potential to be a superstar for us,” Chris Kennedy, The Trustees of Reservations Martha’s Vineyard superintendent told The Times on Thursday. “The staff here are really excited.”

Ms. Yeomans is equally excited to be on the Island, a place she’s visited through the years.

“I’m thrilled to be here,” she told The Times. “I’ve been coming since in high school and enjoyed the beaches and bicycling all over the Vineyard.”

Before joining The Trustees, Ms. Youmans served as a consultant for Bose Corporation, director of external affairs for the Woods Hole Research Center, and senior director of nonprofits at Stephen-Bradford Executive Search where she worked with conservation, climate change, and humanitarian aid executives to develop 21st Century communications and development strategies, according to a Trustees press release.

Ms. Youmans volunteered with the Bourne Conservation Trust, Falmouth Public Schools, and the Appalachian Mountain Club’s New York/New Jersey Chapter. She’s a graduate of University of Georgia with a bachelor of arts in religious studies and she earned her masters degree from Vanderbilt University in Islamic Studies. She recently moved from Falmouth to Martha’s Vineyard with her family.