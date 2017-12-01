New Woods Hole building is ready for ticket sales

That new terminal you’ve been seeing for months in Woods Hole, the one with the tide charts painted on the walls, is finally ready to open.

The Steamship Authority has announced that the temporary terminal will begin selling tickets Monday morning, Dec. 4, according to an advertisement in The Times.

“We are nearly done completing Phase 1 of our Woods Hole terminal reconstruction project, which includes the construction of our temporary Woods Hole terminal building can be demolished and we can rebuild and reposition our three Woods Hole ferry slips,” SSA wrote in an email to customers.

SSA plans to keep the lobby of the existing terminal open as a waiting area next to slip 1 until the building is demolished in February to make way for the reconstruction project, according to the email. Demolition is dependent on SSA’s new administrative offices on Palmer Avenue being ready.

The Steamship Authority also announced that beginning Wednesday, Dec. 6, the M/V Woods Hole will be taking the place of M/V Nantucket on its daily crossings. The Nantucket has been taking the place of the M/V Martha’s Vineyard, while that vessel undergoes its mid-life refurbishment. “This will be the first time that the M/V Woods Hole will provide service on the Martha’s Vineyard route in place of one of our larger passenger and vehicle ferries,” the email states.

The M/V Island Home will remain on its usual schedule.

Parking permits for 2018 for the Palmer Avenue lot are on sale. An annual permit is $650 and an off-season permit, Jan. 1 to May 14, is $250.

The SSA is not raising fares in 2018.