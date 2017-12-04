Beach Road blaze doused quickly by Tisbury firefighters

Just before 4 pm on Sunday, Tisbury firefighters responded to a 911 call about a blaze behind the structure at 129 Beach Road.

The cause of the blaze is not known, but Chief John Schilling said it began in a compost pile on the property.

When firefighters arrived, a section of fence abutting the pile was aflame.

“It was quickly extinguished with tank water from the first arriving engine,” Chief Schilling told The Times. “Thank goodness someone from Hines Point saw it from across the pond and called it in. It’s very tight quarters back there; there are structures close together, and there’s a line of cedar trees. Another few minutes and it could have been a much different situation.”

According to the Dukes County Registry of Deeds, the property belongs to Tisbury resident Frank Brunelle.

No injuries were reported.