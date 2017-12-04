Black Dog is shelter’s best friend

To the Editor:

The Animal Shelter of Martha’s Vineyard would like to recognize and to thank the Black Dog for making the shelter the beneficiary of its Best Friends T shirt program this summer. The net proceeds from this summer’s sale of their Best Friends T shirts have been generously donated to the shelter to fund its operations. Through its quiet philanthropy, the Black Dog has supported the mission of the shelter since its founding. Over the past eight years, the Animal Shelter of Martha’s Vineyard has rescued and found new homes for more than 1,000 Island pets.

Like the many other individuals and businesses that support us and other Island organizations, the Black Dog’s generosity is a real example of what makes a good neighbor. We’re fortunate to live in a community where so many provide so much to others in need.

We thank the Black Dog for giving back to Animal Shelter and to the Island.

Greg Orcutt

West Tisbury