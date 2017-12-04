Coast Guard searches for missing fishermen

The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for two missing fishermen after their fishing boat sank Monday evening 10 miles southeast of Nantucket, according to a press release.

At about 6:10 pm, the First Coast Guard District received a distress call via an emergency positioning indicating radio beacon from the 69-foot fishing boat Misty Blue with four crewe members on board, the release states.

The fishing boat Enterprise was in the area and rescued two crew members, eventually transferring them to the Coast Guard Cutter Steelhead.

The Coast Guard, using a MH-60 Jayhawk from Air Station Cape Cod, an HC-144 Ocean Sentry from Air Station Cape Cod and three vessels, are searching along with the Barnstable County Sheriff’s office, Dennis Fire Department, the Enterprise, and the fishing vessel Mariette.

The Misty Blue was out of New Bedford. The cause of the sinking is under investigation.