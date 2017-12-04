Norma Jean White, 69, of Cataumet, died at the Falmouth Hospital on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017. She was the wife of Peter White for 18 years. She was born and raised on Martha’s Vineyard, the daughter of Richard and Alice (Silvia) Ferreira.

For many years, Norma and Peter owned the Scottish Bakehouse on Martha’s Vineyard. Her love of baking continued on long after they sold the bakery, and she took great pride in the many birthday cakes and Christmas treats she made for family and friends. She was also a bird lover, and could spend hours watching the many different visitors to her feeders (she even tolerated “Harry the Squirrel,” and fed him many treats.

Norma is survived by her children, Gerald F. Maciel Jr., and his wife Shaun of East Falmouth, Timothy R. Maciel and his wife Charlene of Mashpee, Melissa J. Healy and her husband Stephen of Pocasset, Jameson M. Maciel and his wife Rachel of Lebanon, Ind., and Corey T. Maciel and his wife Bridget of San Antonio, Texas; her 14 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; her siblings Delbie Ferreira, Ronald Ferreira, Sandra Healy, Judith Pachico, and Anthony Ferreira; many beloved nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and -nephews; and her first husband, Gerald F. Maciel Sr. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother, Richie Ferreira.

Services are being privately held. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Red Stocking Fund of Martha’s Vineyard, Box 600, Edgartown, MA 02539. For online guestbook and obituary, visit ccgfuneralhome.com.