Roger C. Blake Jr., 86, died on Thursday, Nov. 23, 2017, after a lengthy illness. The family has rescheduled the graveside service; it will start at 9:30 am on Saturday, Dec. 9, at the West Tisbury Cemetery.

Visiting hours will be held from 4 to 7 pm on Friday, Dec. 8, at the Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 56 Edgartown–Vineyard Haven Rd., Oak Bluffs. For online guestbook, obituary, and directions, visit ccgfuneralhome.com.