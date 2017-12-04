Services Wednesday for Helen Louise Brown

Helen Louise (Wolfe) Brown, 87, died on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017 at her home in West Tisbury. She was the wife of Raymond E. Brown, who predeceased her, and is survived by her stepdaughter, Pamela Martisauskas.

A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 6, at 11 am in the Oak Grove Cemetery, State Road, Vineyard Haven, officiated by the Rev. Dr. Leo Christian.

Donations in her memory may be made to the West Tisbury Fire Dept. and EMTs, PO Box 490, or to Friends of Up-Island Council on Aging, P.O. Box 3174, both in West Tisbury, MA 02575. A complete obituary will follow in a later edition of this paper.

Arrangements are under the care of the Chapman, Cole and Gleason Funeral Home, Edgartown Road, Oak Bluffs. Visit ccgfuneralhome.com for online guest book and information.