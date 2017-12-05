Aquinnah: Congratulations to Leah and Didier Deleau,

Congratulations to Leah (formally Bassett) and Didier Deleau, who were married in Antigua last weekend. Many Aquinnah folk made it to the wedding, including her mother, Barbie, aunt Margie Spitz, Liz Witham, Jim Wallen, Meg and Adrian Higgins, and I’m sure there were more. Leah looked amazingly elegant in her wedding dress, and both she and Didier have an aura of movie stars in the pictures. It looks like it was a wonderful wedding. One question: Do you go on a honeymoon if you got married in Antigua? Or do you just stay put? It seems like you are already in paradise; why go anywhere else?

At the library this week, story time is on Thursday at 3:30 pm and Saturday at 10:30 am. The afterschool club meets on Thursday at 4 pm. On Saturday, Dec. 9, from 11 am to 3 pm, the Kids’ Craft is Stars of David from Popsicle sticks.

Juli Vanderhoop has a new line of products including Black Brook Provisions Raw Honey. You can get them at LeRoux in Vineyard Haven, or you can stop by the bakery.

This coming Saturday, Dec. 9, there will be a “fun raiser” for the Aquinnah Cultural Center. It will be held at the Old Town Hall. It starts at 4 pm. Suggested donation of $20 gets you dinner, with music, and a chance for some preholiday socializing. There will also be Native vendors, so you can bang out some Christmas shopping too. There are so many amazing Native and other local craftspeople up-Island there really is no need to do holiday shopping off-Island. Let’s keep it local this season.

Speaking of which, this weekend is also Christmas in Edgartown, and some up-Island artisans will be there as well, including Lisa Vanderhoop, who will be selling her calendars, cards, prints, and paintings. She will be at the Arts and Crafts Show at the Edgartown School from 10 am to 4 pm.

On Saturday at Pathways there will be an Evening of Music featuring Brad Tucker, David Hannon, and others. The program starts at 7 pm. Every Monday the Knitting Group meets from 1 to 3 pm. The Pathways Living Room Studios is open daily from 11 am to 5 pm, except Wednesdays and Sundays.

The Aquinnah Town Christmas Party will be on Thursday, Dec. 21, at 6 pm at the Old Town Hall. Please bring a dish to share. If you would like to help with any aspect of the party, decorating, cleaning up, wrapping gifts, let me know. Many hands make light work.

Public Service Announcement Part I: Chilmark Chocolates will be closing on Dec. 18 until sometime in February. If you would like to preorder your holiday gifts of chocolate, you must put your order in by Friday, Dec. 8 (tomorrow). Order forms are available at Chilmark Chocolates.

Public Service Announcement Part II: A friend posted on Facebook the other day that she was driving on Lambert’s Cove Road when she came to two men who were leading a cart and three horses. As one is supposed to do, she stopped until it was safe to pass. The driver in the car behind her got impatient, and passed her and the horses and the men. This is dangerous and illegal. Drivers are to stop when they come upon horses, cows, etc. and wait until it is safe to pass.

Happy birthday to Margie Spitz, who celebrates today. It’s kind of hard to top being in Antigua for your niece’s wedding, but I’m sure she’ll find a way to make the day special.

Hospice of MV is looking for donations of jams, pies, any handmade knitted items, soaps, crafts, or anything else handmade for their annual Handmade from the Heart, to be held on Dec. 9. Please drop off items at the Hospice office at 79 Beach Road, Suite 28, by Friday, Dec. 8, at noon.

On Saturday, Dec. 16, from 1 to 3 pm, the First Baptist Church (sister church of the Gay Head Community Baptist Church) will hold its annual Christmas Tea and Shopping. There will be tea, coffee, tea sandwiches, and cookies. There will of course be things for sale, like baked goods, crafts, and more. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children (available at the door). The tea is held at the Parish House on William Street in Vineyard Haven.

