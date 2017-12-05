Black Dog presents $1,500 to the Animal Shelter of M.V.

The Animal Shelter of Martha’s Vineyard was recently awarded a check for nearly $1,500 from the Black Dog from the sales of their ”Best Friend” long-sleeve T shirts at Vineyard Black Dog Stores. According to a press release, Christine Cardoza, manager of the Black Dog’s Edgartown store, made the check presentation to Duncan Ross and Lisa Dawley of the Animal Shelter of Martha’s Vineyard.

“Remembering our humble beginnings, the Black Dog believes in the importance of being a good neighbor,” said Ms. Cardoza. “All of our team members play a part in our philanthropic efforts. In addition to supporting the great causes we believe in, the Black Dog also understands the importance of contributing to charitable efforts within our local communities.”

The Animal Shelter of Martha’s Vineyard is located in Edgartown, and over the past eight years has found new homes for more than 1,000 dogs, cats, and other Island pets. The shelter also works with the animal control officers of all the Island towns, sponsors an annual rabies clinic, training, educational seminars, and student internships.