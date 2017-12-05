Bridge Notes

At the Nov. 27, 1:15 pm game of the Edgartown Bridge Club, seven pairs competed. Finishing in first place were Barbara Besse and Carol Whitmarsh, followed by Dotti Arnold and Gerry Averill in second, and Bea Phear and Lolly Hand in third.

At the Nov. 28, 7 pm game of the Martha’s Vineyard Bridge Club in Vineyard Haven, 10 pairs competed. Finishing in first place were Michel Riel and Dave Donald, followed by Cecily Greenaway and Bea Phear in second, Ken Judson and Joan Perrine in third, and Barbara Besse and Carol Whitmarsh in fourth.

At the Nov. 30, 7 pm game of the Edgartown Bridge Club, eight pairs competed. Finishing in first place were Dave Donald and Rich Coulter, followed by Ency and Robert Fokos in second place. Finishing in a tie for third place were Ken Judson, playing with Joan Perrine, and Diane Drake, playing with Lolly Hand.