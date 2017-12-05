Chilmark: Update on Ed

I hope I didn’t upset anyone by sharing something so immediate in my life last week, but there are many miracles I relish, including seeing my second-ever white squirrel, the supermoon, time with friends and family, being in an environment where humanity, consideration, and quiet surround you in a place of healing, people trying to understand and working as a team. So it turns out my husband did have an internal injury from missing one step and taking a fall in late October, but he also has a fungus which humans can get from dried bird feces, even just cleaning the birdbaths and bird feeder. Remember, bird lovers and tenders, wash your hands after all bird contact and activities.

You have a little time left to get your chocolate shopping done; Chilmark Chocolates will be closed from Dec. 19 to Feb. 3.

There is no Winter Flea this year, but you can find a number of Chilmark artisan wares at the Vineyard Holiday Gift Shop at Island Copper in Vineyard Haven (behind the Larder, across from Little House). Look for Jennifer Burkin’s painted rocks and artwork, John R. Jordan’s ceramics, Stephanie Tilton Rossi’s felted ornaments and decorations, plus Suzy Zell’s handwoven towels. Open daily 10 am to 6 pm through Dec. 24.

Menemsha Fish Market is giving you $20 of fish or a T shirt if you buy a $100 gift card, which they’ll happily mail for you. Remember if you’re looking for a warm counter in town for lunch or an early lobster dinner, it’s hard to beat Stan and Linette’s fresh, hot offerings. Call ahead to place your order at 508-645-2282, or check their FB page for the latest specials.

If you’re looking for good company, head to the Chilmark Church Tuesday winter meals at 6 pm to enjoy free food, conversation, and community. On Sunday, Dec. 10, at 5 pm, enjoy a free concert celebrating the holiday season. Candle lighting and refreshments included. All are welcome, free; 9 Menemsha Crossroads, Chilmark. For further information, call 508-645-3100.

Please join the Sheriff’s Meadow Foundation board of directors for a talk by Dr. David Foster, director of the Harvard Forest, on Thursday, Dec. 7, at 7 pm at the Ag Hall, or bring a dish for the potluck supper at 6 pm before the talk. The event is free and open to the public. RSVP to Susan Hughes at hughes@sheriffsmeadow.org.

The Chilmark Democratic Committee planning meeting is Tuesday, Dec. 12, from 4 to 5 pm at the Chilmark library.

Hospice of MV is looking for donations of jams, pies, any handmade knitted items, soaps, crafts, or anything else handmade for their annual Handmade from the Heart to be held on Saturday, Dec. 9. Please drop off items at Hospice office, 79 Beach Road, suite 28, in Vineyard Haven, by Friday, Dec. 8, at noon.

Speaker David P. Stevens, executive director of the Massachusetts Council on Aging, will share his national and statewide perspective on what it takes to create and sustain Healthy Aging Communities in America today. Followed by a presentation of HAMV’s Community Action Plan: What’s been accomplished; Sustainability; New Programs for the Future. Come to the Martha’s Vineyard Hebrew Center, Saturday, Dec. 9, from 9 am to 12:30 pm, free.

The Dec. 9 Farmers Market, which runs from 10 am to 1 pm at the Ag Hall, will offer a local herb tea sachet-making workshop free with Island Grown Schools from 11 am to noon.

Pathways Arts is where you’ll find Rebecca Gilbert’s Knitting Group every Monday from 1 to 3 pm. Tuesdays is Writing and Poetry, with optional prompts. Doors open at 6:30 pm and programs at 7 pm for Pathways programs. My husband, Ed Grazda’s, Friday program will be postponed until January. Come hear the music of Brad Tucker, David Hannon, and others on Saturday, Dec. 9. Then come back for more music on Friday, Dec. 15, with Paul Lazes, Andy Herr, Lydia Fisher, and Kat Soni. To learn more and participation, see pathwaysmv.org. You can stop by every day but Wednesdays and Sundays, and find a warm environment to work in.

Come see “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” from 2 to 4:30 pm on Saturday, Dec. 9. Chilmark library’s annual Used Book Sale starts Tuesday, Dec. 12, with a wide range of used books, DVDs, and more for sale. Full price (ranging from $.25 to $1) will be from Dec. 12 to 14. All items will be half-price Dec. 19 to 23, and free after Christmas, Dec. 27 to 30. Sales will be during normal library hours. Come make merry on Saturday, Dec. 16 at the annual Friends of the Chilmark Library Holiday Party, 4:30 to 6 pm, with the library staff, friends, and community members. Enjoy refreshments, a swag-making station, and holiday card crafts. Great for all ages, free and open to all! “Being in the Light,” photographs by Claire Ganz, is up through Dec. 31 at the Chilmark Public Library. Join Stories and Songs on Tuesdays and Saturdays at 10:30 am. For questions or information, the library can be reached at 508-645-3360. Sign up for the new monthly newsletter by emailing chilmarknews@clamsnet.org to stay up-to-date on what’s happening.

Shotgun season for deer hunters runs through Saturday, Dec. 9, then it’s Primitive Firearms from Dec. 11 to 30. Be careful out there when walking your pets.

Island churches are collecting mostly men’s gently used winter jackets, hats, gloves, mittens, scarves, boots, shoes, or small suitcases on wheels to donate to the CityReach program on the Common. These will be given to the homeless; 20 percent are women. This project is assisted by local teens working with our Island churches. Please drop off at St. Andrew’s Episcopal in Edgartown and the United Methodist Church of Martha’s Vineyard next to the Tabernacle in Oak Bluffs (go to the white Parish Hall next to the church). The deadline is Dec. 10.

Have a great week.

