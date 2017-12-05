Clergy to march in remembrance of Sandy Hook

In commemoration of the 20 children and six staff members who were shot to death at the Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newton, Conn., on Dec. 14, 2012, and of the more than 500,000 lives lost to gun violence in this country since, some of the clergy on Martha’s Vineyard will be holding a vigil on Thursday, Dec. 14, in Vineyard Haven.

The vigil begins at Owen Park at 9:15 am, and from there, clergy members will walk silently to Five Corners, where they will read out the names of the children and adults who died in 2012 at the Sandy Hook Elementary School. Members of the clergy will lead us in prayer for an end to the unnecessary loss of life that gun violence has caused and continues to cause in this country, and for a just and moral resolution to the dilemma the country faces between personal freedom and public safety.

The public is invited to bear witness in silence to the vigil. The vigil coincides with the vigil that will be held by clergy from all over the county on Dec. 14 in front of NRA Headquarters in Fairfax, Va.