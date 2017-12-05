On Sunday, Dec. 17, at 3:30 pm, the West Tisbury library will host “Concert of Sacred Music.” Join the library for an exploratory voyage into the sacred soundscapes of jazz improvisation and soul song. According to a press release, this performance features Boston jazz greats Stan Strickland on sax, flute, and vocals, Josh Rosen on piano, Akili Jamal Haynes on bass, and Greta Bro on vocals. Refreshments will be served. This event is free and open to the public. Thank you to the West Tisbury Library Foundation and Friends of the West Tisbury Library for making this event possible.